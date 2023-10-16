Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson is clear that Fratton Park is a tough place to visit, but vowed to prepare his men well for the meeting with Portsmouth, which they will approach with energy.

Portsmouth are at the top of the table in League One and John Mousinho’s side are the only team in the league that are undefeated.

Pompey are set to welcome Simpson’s Carlisle United, who are 20th in the league table, to Fratton Park at the weekend.

Simpson admitted that Fratton Park is a tough place for the visiting sides and stated that they will prepare for the game properly.

The Carlisle boss thinks that his team will need to show energy and enthusiasm when they take on Portsmouth.

“A tough place to go, a good journey for us”, Simpson told Carlisle United’s media.

“We are going to prepare properly.

“We have got to go and show enthusiasm to play; we have got to show energy to play and that starts on Monday morning with our preparation starting then.”

Portsmouth are undefeated in their last six meetings with Carlisle United and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to keep that record intact on Saturday.