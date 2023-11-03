Derby County manager Paul Warne is doing a good job at Pride Park, Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell believes.

Warne’s side will kick off their FA Cup campaign by locking horns with Crewe at Gresty Road this weekend.

While winning promotion from League One is Derby’s primary aim this season, Warne has been clear he wants to go as far as possible in the FA Cup.

Failing to achieve promotion this term could put Warne in a predicament, however, Bell feels that the Rams boss is doing a good job at Pride Park.

He said that his side will be looking to inflict damage on Derby, but simultaneously lauded the opponents’ zestful performances on the pitch and admitted that the Rams’ on-field fluidity results in lots of goal opportunities.

“It is the FA Cup and hopefully we can provide an upset”, Bell told Crewe’s in-house media.

“We are in it to try to win the game and progress. It will be a good occasion.

“Ryan [Dicker] and I went to watch Derby play Northampton on Tuesday and we thought they were excellent.

“They have lots of energy, pace and goal threat and their management is doing a really good job.

“The expectations are high at Derby County but we have done our homework on how to stop them and we really have to concentrate on what we want to do with the football.“

Derby will return to their league journey on 11th November against Barnsley and might give opportunities to some new faces in their FA Cup and EFL Trophy clashes, respectively.