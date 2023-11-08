Alex Mathie believes that Ipswich Town star Axel Tuanzebe is demanding on the ball and thinks that the centre-back is capable of delivering the way Kieran McKenna wants to play.

The 25-year-old defender spent last season on loan with Stoke City, but a back injury limited him to just five appearances for the Potters.

This season, Tuanzebe joined Ipswich on a free transfer and, on Tuesday, made his first start of the season against Rotherham United.

Mathie stated that Tuanzebe looked very comfortable on the ball and the centre-back is commanding in the air.

The ex-Ipswich Town star pointed out that Tuanzebe is very demanding on the ball and remarked on his level of pace.

He added that the former Manchester United player has experience playing for big clubs and thinks Tuanzebe suits the way McKenna wants his team to play.

“He looks very comfortable on the ball, and he has some pace about him as well”, Mathie said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“When he opens his legs, he has pace.

“He is quite commanding in the air, as you expect from a big lad.

“He is demanding on the ball and he demands from the goalkeeper; he is comfortable, and he wants the ball at his feet and slots into the way Kieran McKenna wants to play.

“I mean, he has played for some big clubs before this as well and he has quite a lot of experience.”

Now Tuanzebe will be determined to impress McKenna on the training ground to seal a spot in the starting line-up.