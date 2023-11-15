Bristol Rovers star James Wilson feels that the Gas’ have a lot of work to do on the training ground before they head to face Derby County.

The Gas are undefeated in their last six games and they have picked up eight points from their last four league games to climb up the League One table.

Now Bristol Rovers are set to take on Derby, who are eyeing promotion this season, after the international break at Pride Park.

Wilson stated that they will take a few days off going into the international break, but the Gas’ will be back on the training ground as they have a lot to work on before they travel to Pride Park to face Paul Warne’s Derby.

“We have a couple of days off, I think, but then we have a lot of work to do”, Wilson said on Bristol Rovers’ media.

“We have a lot of days on the training pitch to look forward to.

“So hopefully we can get some good form going to Derby.”

Derby are unbeaten in their last seven games against Bristol Rovers and it remains to be seen whether the Gas’ will be able to change that record on 25th November.