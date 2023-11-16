Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has emerged as one of the names Bristol Rovers are looking at as they continue to take their time to find the right next boss, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Lennon has been out of work for over a year since leaving Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia and has been itching to get back into the action.

He made a name for himself at Celtic where he won five Scottish Premiership titles over two spells and is still highly regarded in Scotland.

League One side Bristol Rovers sacked Joey Barton last month and have been taking their time to identify their new permanent boss.

And it has been claimed that Lennon is one of the names Bristol Rovers are considering at the moment.

His record in Scotland is seen favourably despite his failure at Bolton Wanderers, the last time he managed in England.

Lennon is also in the frame for the Ireland job where Stephen Kenny is expected to be axed.

Bristol Rovers are also keen to speak to Matt Taylor who was recently sacked by Championship side Rotherham following a poor run of form.

The Gas want to take their time and get the next appointment at the Mem right.