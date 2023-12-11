Rangers are keeping a close eye on Mason Holgate’s situation as Everton look at ending his Southampton loan early, according to the Sun.

Out-of-favour at Goodison Park, Holgate was sent on loan to Southampton for the campaign in the summer transfer window.

The defender has struggled for regular game time under Russell Martin on the south coast however and Everton are concerned about his situation.

They feel that Holgate should be playing on a more regular basis as they eye him continuing to develop along with his value being protected.

Holgate could be recalled by the Toffees and that is something which is being watched closely by Rangers.

The Scottish giants want to back Philippe Clement in January and loaning Holgate could be a move which makes sense.

There is likely to be competition for Rangers to deal with though.

Both Middlesbrough and Watford are also keeping tabs on Holgate’s situation, well aware he has made just five appearances for Southampton since sealing his loan to the south coast.