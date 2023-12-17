Cardiff City midfielder Eli King has popped onto the radar of several sides following his impressive performances at Morecambe, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Welsh giants agreed to send King to Morecambe for the season in order to speed his development with regular game time.

King has so far made 16 appearances in League Two for the Shrimps and got himself onto the scoresheet on Saturday in a 5-0 romp over Doncaster Rovers.

The midfielder’s displays have now seen several clubs higher up the EFL pyramid than Morecambe start to take an interest in him.

King is being monitored and Cardiff could soon field interest.

The 20-year-old midfielder is due to stay at Morecambe until the end of the season.

Whether Cardiff might consider a recall to place him with a club higher up the system remains to be seen.

Morecambe, who recently appointed Ged Brannan as their new manager following the exit of Derek Adams, are likely to be keen to keep hold of King until the end of the campaign.