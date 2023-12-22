Leeds United talent Finlay Gorman has passed a medical with Manchester City and is poised to join the Cityzens next month, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 15-year-old was promoted to Leeds’ Under-18s level in September this year and has so far featured in five games for them.

Gorman, an attacking midfielder, can be a goalscoring presence in the final third of the pitch, a fact that has been proven by the three-goal contributions he has made already.

The promising Leeds talent has caught the attention of the Premier League champions, who have monitored him for quite some time.

A fee has been agreed between the two clubs, believed to be seven figures, and now Gorman is rapidly closing in on the switch to Manchester.

Gorman has now passed his medical in Manchester, with the checks showing no issues with the teenager.

The Cityzens will make Gorman’s move official in January.

Manchester City’s academy manager Thomas Kruecken along with the head youth scout Sam Fagbemi have been at the centre of it all, helping the club get the move over the line.

For Leeds, losing Gorman is a blow, but it remains to be seen what add-ons they managed to include in the deal which could provide further bonuses in the coming years.

The midfielder cannot sign a professional contract until he is 17 in 2025.