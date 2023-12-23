Everton and Brighton target Can Uzun is not expected to leave German side Nurnberg in January and a decision regarding his future is only expected to be taken at the end of March.

The Turkey Under-18 international has lit up the German second tier for the Franconian side and has already made 12 goal contributions in 17 appearances for Nurnberg.

His form has alerted scouts from around Europe with clubs from a number of countries showing keen interest in securing his services.

Sean Dyche’s Everton are interested in Uzun, while Benfica have also been spying a swoop to land the 18-year-old forward.

They have now been joined by Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion as well.

However, according to German daily Bild, Uzun is unlikely to depart Nurnberg in the January transfer window.

It has been suggested that a decision on a possible move for the forward will only be made towards the end of March.

Despite his tender years, Uzun is playing regular football in the 2. Bundesliga and has 15 appearances to his name.

He also helped himself to a hat-trick in the first round of the German Cup.