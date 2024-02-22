Juventus want a new agreement with Southampton to extend Carlos Alcaraz’s stay beyond the end of the season, it has been claimed in Italy.

Alcaraz joined Juventus on loan from Southampton in the winter window for a fee of €3.7m and another €1.9m in add-ons.

Juventus also secured an option to make the move permanent for a whopping fee of €49.5m and additional payments based on his performances.

It became clear early that the Italian giants have no intention of triggering the option to buy at that figure given their financial reality.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, plans are under way for Juventus to make a new offer to Southampton in the coming months for Alcaraz.

They want to hold on to the midfielder but they have no intention of paying nearly €50m for the Argentinian.

Juventus’ new offer is likely to propose to extend Alcaraz’s loan with a new option to buy clause.

The Serie A giants could also offer Matias Soule to Southampton to further bring down the transfer outlay.

It remains to be seen whether the Saints are prepared to renegotiate the terms for Alcaraz in the summer.