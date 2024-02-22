Stevenage boss Steve Evans has told Portsmouth that they need to win six or seven of their remaining 12 games to earn automatic promotion to the Championship.

Pompey have been in excellent form this season and occupy top spot in League One with 72 points from 34 matches, but they have Derby County and Bolton Wanderers chasing them, while Barnsley remain a threat.

Some have questioned whether Portsmouth can keep their form up to clinch automatic promotion or suffer a late decline.

Picking out sides such as Derby, Bolton and Barnsley, Stevenage boss Evans outline the threat, telling his club’s media: “I watched a Bolton Wanderers team at Cambridge on Tuesday [who have] been absolutely outstanding – that is the appropriate word.

“Portsmouth are absolutely fine. Derby got a great win against us.

“There are Barnsley that keep troubling these ones.

“We do not know who are going to jump into those automatics.”

Picking Portsmouth as the clear favourites, Evans insisted that winning half of their remaining games will be enough for John Mousinho’s side to get over the line.

“I think Portsmouth are almost there.

“They are probably six or seven wins away.”

Three or four teams finishing below Portsmouth will have to fight it out, Evans feels.

“And who falls below that, there will be a fight with three or four of them.”

Evans’ Stevenage are also in the race for the playoffs, just three points adrift of Peterborough United, who occupy sixth spot.