Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson thinks that Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond put in a brilliant performance on a tricky surface against Burton Albion on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old winger joined Carlisle United on loan from Sunderland in the January transfer window and Diamond has featured in all six league games since his arrival but has yet to complete a full game.

Simpson handed Diamond a start against Burton on Tuesday at the Pirelli Stadium and he helped Carlisle secure a 1-0 win.

The Carlisle boss stated that Diamond is getting fitter game by game and pointed out that the Sunderland winger is forming a good partnership with forward Luke Armstrong.

Simpson also praised Diamond for his performance on a tricky surface at the Pirelli Stadium and thinks that the 24-year-old is growing in confidence.

“He is gaining confidence and he is gaining fitness”, Simpson told Carlisle United’s official media.

“We pushed him a bit higher up alongside Luke Armstrong tonight, they have got a really good relationship off the pitch and you could see that tonight as well.

“They were talking to each other and working together.

“He showed some lovely pieces of skill on a really tricky surface and hopefully he’s starting to find his feet properly.

“He’s starting to get fitter, he took a little whack before he came off so I thought it was important to protect him and get those fresh legs on.”

Carlisle are at the bottom of the League One table and Diamond will be hoping that he can help them get on a good run of form to avoid relegation.

Sunderland meanwhile are sure to keep a close eye on how he does in the north west.