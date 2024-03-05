Aston Villa have joined Manchester United in tracking Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who is currently on loan at Roma.

The 18-year-old Dutch defender joined Roma on loan from Juventus in January and has wasted little time in establishing himself in the eternal city.

The teenager’s performances at Roma have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United.

Roma are trying to extend his loan stay, but Juventus are also expected to receive offers for him from outside Italy.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Aston Villa are amongst the teams who are keeping an eye on the Dutch defender.

Unai Emery’ side are in the running for Champions League qualification this season but the club are also preparing for a busy transfer window.

Huijsen has emerged on to their radar following his impressive performances in Serie A since joining Roma.

Juventus have not taken a definitive decision on the Dutchman and his future is likely to depend on the offers the Serie A giants receive.

They may well agree to sell Huijsen if they receive bids in the region of €30m to €35m.