Former Championship star David Prutton believes that Ipswich Town have now taken control of the automatic promotion race and finds it ‘remarkable’.

Not many are expecting Leicester City to drop from top spot in the Championship despite their mixed form, so only one automatic promotion spot is potentially up for grabs.

A long run of wins for Leeds United meant that many expected them to be on their way to locking that second spot, but Ipswich’s form has now surged again.

The Tractor Boys have won their last five games on the bounce and are sitting second in the league with a two-point buffer over Leeds, who are third.

Prutton lavished praise on the way Ipswich have bounced back after a sloppy run of games at the start of the calendar year, dubbing it ‘remarkable’.

He admitted that while it looked like Leeds and Southampton were jostling for the final automatic spot, Ipswich have now taken control of the race with their current form.

Prutton wrote in his column for Sky Sports News: “It has been some run for Ipswich.

“Five wins on the bounce and back up to second place.

“They have taken control of a promotion race that, briefly, looked like it could end up a joust between Leeds and Southampton.

“It is quite remarkable.”

Ipswich are in action tonight at Portman Road where they will host Bristol City, with another three points needed in a tight promotion race.