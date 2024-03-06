Daniel Farke has insisted that Leeds United are respectful of Sheffield Wednesday’s current form, but stressed that his team will have no fear at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Leeds are sitting third in the Championship standings and are gunning for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Wednesday are second from bottom but have won their last four games on the trot and are now level on point with Huddersfield and QPR, who are still just above the relegation zone.

Farke admitted that despite their position in the league table, Sheffield Wednesday are definitely one of the most in-form teams of the Championship and Leeds are respectful of that.

He is expecting to face a physical side at Hillsborough, but stressed that his Leeds team will not feel intimidated at all ahead of the Yorkshire derby.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference: “Two sides in really good form if you’re capable of winning four in a row you’re in a good position.

“Because of their slow start to the season, obviously, they’re still fighting against relegation, but they are one of the most in-form teams at the moment.

“We’re respectful but we know we’re also in pretty good shape.

“I don’t see one reason we should travel in fear.

“We know the pitch isn’t great and it’s an opponent that will be aggressive.”

Sheffield Wednesday did manage to play out a 0-0 draw against Leeds at Elland Road earlier in the season.