Sunderland star Jenson Seelt has pointed out that he waited patiently to get a run of games in the team and thinks that he has so far done well with his opportunities.

The Black Cats brought in the 20-year-old centre-back from PSV Eindhoven in the summer transfer window, but Seelt failed to secure regular game time during the first half of the season.

Seelt has featured a total of 16 times in the Championship this season and he was in the starting line-up for Sunderland in their last three league games.

The Dutch centre-back admitted that the consistent run of games in the starting line-up is good for him and stressed that he has waited patiently for the opportunity to start regularly for the team.

Seelt thinks that he still has to improve certain aspects of his game and believes that he has done well with the opportunities presented to him so far.

When asked about the consistent game time he has been receiving recently, Seelt told Sunderland’s official media: “I think it is good for me, really good for me.

“I have waited for my chances and yes, I think I am doing good things, but I also have things to improve, that is normal for a young player.

“I love playing at the moment and just want to stick on and do my job.”

It remains to be seen whether, in the upcoming games, Seelt will be able to secure a spot in the starting line-up under Mike Dodds.