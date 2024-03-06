Former Bundesliga star Didi Hamann has backed Newcastle United linked Serhou Guirassy to score goals in the Premier League.

Guirassy is currently enjoying a superb campaign in the Bundesliga at Stuttgart and is scoring goals for fun.

He has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, including Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, and does have a release clause in his contract which will be in effect this summer.

There have been questions raised over whether the man with 20 Bundesliga goals in 18 outings this term can reproduce his form in the Premier League.

Hamann though believes that Guirassy would be able to handle the English top flight, but thinks Liverpool would be an unlikely destination for the striker, even if the Reds are looking for goals in the event they lose Mohamed Salah.

Hamann, speaking to BoyleSports who offer the latest Premier League odds, said: “I think he’ll back it [this season] up because he scored goals last season. He had an injury and that kept him out, and this is why the team got in trouble.

“Brilliant player, but he is a centre forward, so he can’t or he won’t play on the wing where Salah plays and you have got [Darwin] Nunez. Nunez is coming into his own at the moment.

“Yes, I think Guirassy, I think he’d do a job for most Premier League clubs.

“I think he is a brilliant player and I think he’d score goals in the Premier League; whether he wants to go to Liverpool as a back-up I’m not too sure.”

Stuttgart are expected to lose the striker in the summer transfer window due to the €17.5m release clause in his contract.

The hitman has so far played his football in Germany and France, and could be tempted by the idea of adding England to that list.