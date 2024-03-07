Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Marvin Johnson has admitted that Leeds United are a strong side, but stressed that at home the Owls will back themselves against any team in the Championship.

Wednesday looked dead and buried in their pursuit of survival a couple of months back but a run of five wins in six have revived their chances of being in the Championship next season.

They are now level on points with Stoke and Huddersfield, who are ahead of them in the league table and are backing themselves to get out of the relegation zone.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to host Leeds, who are second in the league table, on Friday night, but Johnson stressed that his team are looking forward to the big game.

He is aware that Leeds are one of the best teams in the division but insisted that given Wednesday’s form, they will back themselves to take on anyone, especially at Hillsborough.

Johnson told BBC Radio Sheffield: “We are looking forward to it.

“Especially at home where we back ourselves there against anybody; We had a good performance against Leicester there earlier in the season.

“We know that Leeds are a very strong side but with our confidence and our form, we are a strong side as well.

“We are looking forward to the game.”

Sheffield Wednesday did manage to get a 0-0 draw when they played Leeds at Elland Road earlier in the season, and that was during a spell when some felt they looked out of their depth in the Championship.