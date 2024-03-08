Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Sheffield Wednesday clearly have the form and momentum behind them to get them out of the Championship relegation zone this season.

Wednesday have won their last four Championship games on the trot and have five of their last six league fixtures.

While they are still sitting 19th in the league table, the Owls are level on points with Stoke and Huddersfield and now looking to overtake them.

Clarke pointed out that over the last 12 games, Sheffield Wednesday have shown the form of a side chasing promotion and not a team who are fighting to survive in the Championship.

He admitted that Sheffield Wednesday do not deserve to go down on their current form and feels they are building momentum just at the right time of the season.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Across the last 12 matches Sheffield Wednesday have accrued the same number of points as Leicester City.

“They are in promotion form – they have won seven of 12 and they are joint fourth in the form table over the last 12 games.

“Had this been at the start of the season, we might be talking about a side going up.

“It’s been ridiculous, this run, and neither of them and QPR are playing anywhere nearly bad enough to go down.

“They have got the momentum at the right time.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s form will face a stern test on Friday night when they will host Leeds United in the league at Hillsborough.