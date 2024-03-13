Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are interested in getting their hands on Juventus winger Matias Soule in the summer transfer window.

Soule was heavily linked with a move to England in the winter transfer window when Southampton were interested in him.

Juventus decided against selling him and the winger continued his loan stint at Frosinone.

However, his future is set to be under consideration again ahead of the summer due to interest from the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Argentinian is on the radar of three Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Aston Villa are pushing to get their hands on the 20-year-old winger in the summer.

Juventus are still to identify their definitive plan for Soule in the summer but there is concrete interest from the Premier League.

The Serie A giants are likely to demand a fee of €40m before agreeing to sell Soule in the next window.

Juventus are also plotting to use him as a makeweight in a deal to sign their top midfield target Teune Koopmeiners from Atalanta.