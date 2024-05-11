Newcastle United look ‘strong contenders’ to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of defender Tosin Adarabioyo, with talks continuing, according to the Evening Standard.

The centre-back is out of contract at Fulham this summer and has rejected efforts on the part of the Cottagers to lock him down to a fresh deal.

As a free agent, Adarabioyo is an attractive prospect for a host of clubs who want to strengthen but are keen to stay within the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Newcastle want to sign centre-backs this summer and are holding talks with Adarabioyo’s camp as they bid to reach an agreement.

Tottenham also are keen to land the Fulham man, but Newcastle are claimed to be ‘strong contenders’ to win the race for the defender.

Both clubs could have European football to offer this summer, with Tottenham fifth and Newcastle sixth at present.

Adarabioyo also has an option in Italy, with AC Milan holding an interest in him.

The defender has made 20 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham this season and featured in games against both Newcastle and Tottenham.