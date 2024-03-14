Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones believes that Kazenga LuaLua is a physical phenomenon, with the Addicks set to sign him on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has been without a club after leaving Greek side APO Levadiakos at the end of January.

He is now set to play for Jones at Charlton, with the club awaiting international clearance before unveiling the player.

LuaLua will arrive short on football, but that is not a concern for Jones, who feels he is a superb physical specimen who can just be thrown into action after a period of inactivity.

“He’s one of those physical phenomenons that you could chuck him on the moon for a year and he’d come back and be able to be potent for a certain amount of minutes. That’s the type of athlete he is”, Jones told his club’s official website.

Jones has previous experience of working with the veteran at Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town, and revealed that he has always loved working with LuaLua.

The Charlton manager also feels that having LuaLua at his disposal will make his team better.

“He’s a great lad, a fantastic player and he’s had a real good career.

!I’ve always enjoyed working with him and he makes us as a group, as a club and hopefully as an eleven better.”

LualLua has extensively played in England not just for Brighton, but also for Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland and Luton Town.