Liverpool midfield target Joshua Kimmich’s future at Bayern Munich will likely on who becomes their manager, it has been claimed in Germany.

Kimmich will enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and there is speculation over his future at the club.

Liverpool are claimed to be interested in taking him to Anfield as part of their plans for the next transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s departure is not going to affect their plans regarding Kimmich and he is also keen on the potential move.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Bayern Munich are prepared to offer him a new deal but his future at the club remains far from certain.

His relationship with Thomas Tuchel has deteriorated but that will not be an issue as the coach will leave at the end of the season.

Kimmich has not ruled out staying in Bavaria but his future will depend on who becomes their manager ahead of next season.

Tuchel’s imminent departure has increased the chances of the player signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.