Tottenham Hotspur are amongst several clubs who are monitoring the progress of Royal Antwerp’s teenage striker George Ilenikhena, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Despite his tender years, the 17-year-old has shown his presence in front of goal and has found the back of the net eight times in 27 Belgian Jupiler Pro League games.

Ilenikhena also experienced the Champions League with Antwerp this term and featured in all six of their group stage games.

He even found the back of the net against Barcelona in a 3-2 win for Antwerp.

Ilenikhena is now being closely watched and Tottenham are amongst the sides keeping a close eye on his development.

Ange Postecoglou is keen on making sure Tottenham snap up bright young talents and has scouts monitoring Ilenikhena.

Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille and Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal are also looking closely at the Antwerp player.

The Belgian side may have to deal with firm offers for the teenager in the summer transfer window, but have him under contract for a further three years.