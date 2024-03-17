West Ham United legend Tony Cottee believes if David Moyes plays Danny Ings against Aston Villa this afternoon then he will score.

Moyes’ men progressed in the Europa League in midweek by seeing off German side Freiburg, but must now switch their attention back to the Premier League.

Top four chasing Aston Villa are the visitors to the London Stadium for the 2pm kick-off and Cottee anticipates a tough game.

He is hoping that Ollie Watkins misses out for Villa and thinks if West Ham field Ings then he could find the back of the net.

“Tough game today against a good Villa team”, Cottee wrote on X.

“Let’s hope that Ollie Watkins doesn’t play and Danny Ings gets his chance against his old club as I think he’ll score…?!!

“I’ll take a 1-1 draw…”

Aston Villa were also in midweek European action with a clash against Ajax in the Europa Conference League, which they won 4-0 with ease at Villa Park.

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Aston Villa crush West Ham 4-1 in October.