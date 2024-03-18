Darel Russell has insisted that the aggressiveness Norwich City are showing in attack is the key difference now from their struggles earlier in the season.

The 3-0 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday meant Norwich went into the international break in the Championship’s top six.

The Canaries looked far away from playoff spot challengers earlier in the season but their form has been excellent since the turn of the year.

They have lost just twice in the league in 2024 and are now firm contenders to finish in the playoff spots at the end of the season.

Russell pointed out that the key difference now is that Norwich are being much more aggressive when they are in the final third and are taking more risks.

He feels earlier in the season they were far too passive and this more aggressive approach has made them a more dangerous team in the latter half of the campaign.

The former Norwich star said on the BBC: “The last time I was here was Millwall and that was at the back end of where everyone was definitely not happy with what was going on.

“You can see there is quality there but my challenge when I watched that game was that we weren’t aggressive enough in the attacking moments.

“Now we take today’s game as a contrast, coming along three months later, those attacking moments, especially coming from midfield, are so much more aggressive.

“Some of the balls that McLean has played forward, two of them were defence splitting, instead before it was sideways and it was passive what we were doing.

“It is a lot more aggressive in what we are trying to do, we are forward thinking and we are trying to score goals.”

Norwich will return from the break with a home game at Carrow Road against Plymouth Argyle on Friday, 29th March.