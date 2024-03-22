Youri Tielemans insists he has never regretted joining Aston Villa last summer despite not featuring regularly towards the early part of his Villa Park spell and feels he has become better as a player.

The Belgium international agreed to head to Aston Villa from Leicester City when his deal at the King Power Stadium expired.

He had limited minutes in the first half of the season, before growing in importance towards the end of the year and then establishing himself with the Premier League side.

Tielemans is clear though that even in the tough times he did not regret choosing Aston Villa.

He feels that it is natural that it took him time to properly integrate into Unai Emery’s ways and believes that already at Aston Villa he has become a better player in numerous aspects.

“I have never regretted that transfer. I knew the project and knew that there is an adjustment period after a transfer”, Tielemans was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Nieuwsblad.

“I kept working. Such an integration happens step by step.

“There’s a whole list of things I’ve become better at. Technical, physical, tactical insight… it sometimes seems like details, but it has improved.”

Tielemans and Aston Villa are in the thick of a battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

The midfielder’s last goal contribution for Aston Villa came against Fulham in the middle of February.