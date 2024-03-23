Adrian Clarke has insisted that West Brom are having a brilliant campaign despite the handicap of having a small squad with no real goalscorer in the team.

West Brom are sitting fifth in the Championship standings and look almost certain to finish in the playoff spots unless they have a mighty collapse at the end of the season.

The Baggies have scored the fewest number of goals in the top six this season but do have the third-best defensive record in the Championship.

Clarke stressed that they have built their campaign on having a strong defence and it is what has kept them in the mix.

He feels West Brom deserve credit for the solid season as they have a small squad and lack of the goalscorers and creative players that some other teams have.

The former EFL star pointed out that West Brom have done well depending on the collective to do well and Carlos Corberan’s tactical plans.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “They have the third-best defensive records; so many clean sheets.

“They have scored 21 less than Ipswich but so what? If you can keep those clean sheets, you stay in the mix.

“They are so hard to beat and I think they have had a cracking campaign given the size of their squad, which is pretty small.

“They really have not got a prolific goalscorer or have players who are consistently good in the final third.

“It’s been about the collective, the manager and his tactical approach.”

West Brom have a trip to Millwall after the international break and have an eight-point lead over teams outside the playoff spots.