Steve Evans has stressed the importance of Stevenage getting all three points away from home at Carlisle United today to boost their playoff hopes.

Stevenage have lost their last two League One games and are on a four-game run without a win at the moment.

Their form has seen them drop out of the top six but if they win their game in hand, Stevenage will again move into the top six and the promotion playoff spots.

Evans admitted that a trip to Carlisle on Saturday is going to be tough but his players are aware of what a win could mean for them and their promotion hopes.

He also insisted that even if Stevenage do not get the win at Carlisle, they will continue to remain in the mix for a spot in the playoff places at the end of the season.

The Stevenage boss told his club’s media: “Here we are, eight games to go, for us.

“A game in hand on Saturday up at Carlisle, it’s going to be tough but we know what the prize is for coming down the road with three points.

“The prize will be we are in the playoff group.

“But if we don’t, we will still be in the mix with seven to go.”

Many believe Stevenage have already overachieved this season by being involved in the playoff race given their budget and the size of the club.