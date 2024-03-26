Toulouse have held new negotiations over a sale of the club recently, amid suggestions that Liverpool are looking to take control of the French side.

Liverpool are the latest club to look to build a multi-club network to support their growth, with new football CEO Michael Edwards working towards it.

It has been claimed that talks have been held with Toulouse and Liverpool could take over the French side.

According to French outlet LesViolets.com, negotiations were held over a sale of Toulouse in the autumn.

And talks were then relaunched recently.

A note of caution is stressed however as a deal worth tens of millions of euros could take time to complete.

President Damien Comolli is continuing to work on his project and aims for Toulouse to reach by 2027, despite the takeover talk.

Toulouse currently sit in eleventh spot in the Ligue 1 standings, four points above the relegation playoff spot.