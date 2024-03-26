Liverpool face the prospect of having to pay a substantial fee to Sporting Lisbon if they want to lure Ruben Amorim to Anfield, according to the Daily Mail.

The Liverpool management group have started to prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp and are exploring options to replace him.

They have Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso on top of their list but face competition from Bayern Munich on that front, while he could also yet stay at the BayArena.

A few more options are being explored and Sporting Lisbon’s 39-year-old manager Amorim is claimed to tick a number of key boxes for Liverpool.

Liverpool are keen on appointing a relatively young manager, who would have a strong character and would grow with the club.

Amorim fits the bill but there are some obstacles to be overcome to get the Portuguese to England.

Sporting Lisbon are not keen on losing him and would demand a world record fee in compensation, believed to be around £25m.

Liverpool therefore face the prospect of having to pay a huge fee to get their hands on Amorim.

Whether the Reds are prepared to do that remains to be seen.