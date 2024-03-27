Former Bournemouth chief scout Des Taylor has backed Liverpool’s incoming sporting director Richard Hughes to flourish at the Merseyside club.

The Reds have managed to rope in Hughes as their new sporting director with the 44-year-old set to come in when his stint with Bournemouth ends at the end of the season.

Hughes has an admirer in Taylor, who also has associations with the Cherries and knows the Glasgow man well.

According to Taylor, Hughes is data-influenced – something that will go well with the blueprint football CEO Michael Edwards has implemented at Anfield.

Given the similarity in the mindset of the two, who will be working together in times ahead, Taylor has backed Hughes to be a huge success at Liverpool.

“Richard isn’t data-led or data-driven, but he’s data-influenced, which is pivotal to the blueprint that Michael Edwards has implemented at Liverpool”, Taylor was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Richard will be a success at Liverpool.

“With Michael by his side, he will flourish”.

Hughes will have to work along with a new manager next season, with current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp set to depart at the end of this term.