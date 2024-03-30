Former Ipswich Town star Alex Mathie believes that Southampton are more or less out of the automatic promotion conversation even before visiting Portman Road on Easter Monday.

With Leeds United and Leicester City dropping points on Good Friday, Ipswich are now leading the Championship table following their narrow 1-0 win at Blackburn Rovers.

Southampton dropped more points when they conceded a late goal to Middlesbrough at home and dropped two more points in the automatic promotion race.

They have two games in hand over Ipswich and Leeds, and will be visiting Portman Road to take on Kieran McKenna’s men on Easter Monday.

Many believe a defeat at Ipswich will end their automatic promotion hopes, but Mathie stressed that Saints are already out of the top two picture.

He pointed out they will also have to take on Leeds and Leicester in the final stretch of games.

And the former striker admitted that he fancies Leeds and Ipswich to get automatic promotion now.

Asked if Southampton will be out of the top two race if they lose at Ipswich on Monday, Mathie said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “I think they are out now.

“They are still to play Leeds and Leicester and I don’t think there is much chance of them getting into the top two.

“That’s my opinion.

“I think it is between Leeds, Ipswich and Leicester on who is getting into the top two.

“I fancy Leeds and Ipswich.”

Southampton are currently ten points behind Ipswich, with two games in hand, while they also have two games in hand on Leeds.

Saints visit Elland Road on the season’s final day.