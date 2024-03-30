Former Ipswich Town striker Alex Mathie has insisted that Kieran McKenna’s side will need to play better against Southampton, but is confident that they will score goals.

Ipswich had to work hard for their win at Ewood Park and walk away from Blackburn Rovers with three points in their bag on Good Friday.

The 1-0 win moved them to the top of the Championship table with both Leeds United and Leicester City dropping points.

Mathie admitted that it is foolish to write off this Ipswich team under McKenna as they have a great ability to keep going until the end of every game.

However, he conceded that the performance needs to be better when they host Southampton at Portman Road on Easter Monday.

He did insist that Ipswich will definitely score goals as Saints will give them chances and are not the best team when it comes to their defence despite their attacking prowess.

Mathie said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “No, you can’t [write this Ipswich Town off].

“They just keep going to the end.

“Like today they kept going and they got over the line.

“We need to do better against Southampton but we will score goals against Southampton because they give you chances.

“They are great going forward but they are not good at the back.

“It’s going to be a great game on Monday, I am looking forward to it.”

Ipswich Town are in line to become the first team since Norwich City in 2011 to win back-to-back promotions from the third tier to the Premier League.