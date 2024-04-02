Napoli are aiming to try and sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski in the summer to attract ex-Spurs boss Antonio Conte to the club.

The Swedish winger is having a solid season with six goals and three assists in 27 Premier League outings under Ange Postecoglou.

The form of Brennan Johnson has threatened to make his place in the starting eleven uncertain, but he has remained a key player in the squad.

Kulusevski remains an attractive player for clubs in Italy, where his stock is still high, and Napoli are claimed to be interested in him.

According to Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Tutto Mercato), the Serie A giants are planning to enter into negotiations for the Swede in the summer.

Their plan to get the winger is part of the charm offensive they are planning to launch for Conte.

Napoli want Conte as their new manager next season and want Kulusevski as part of the package to attract the former Spurs boss.

Conte played a key role in convincing Spurs to sign the Swedish winger from Juventus in January 2022.

Kulusevski could be tempted by the idea of a link-up with Conte back in Serie A.