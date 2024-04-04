Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing Galatasaray’s Colombia international centre-back Davinson Sanchez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are facing the threat of not being involved in Europe next season and the club are looking at a big window ahead.

Eddie Howe wants to add players across his squad to have more options next season and bringing in a new centre-back is a priority.

The Newcastle boss is likely to want to bring in someone with the experience of playing in the Premier League.

According to Turkish daily Gazete Damga, Newcastle are showing a serious interest in Galatasaray defender Sanchez.

It has been claimed that the Magpies have already made an enquiry into taking him back to the Premier League.

The Colombia international left Tottenham to join the Turkish giants last summer and he has rekindled his career in Turkey.

His performances have piqued the interest of Newcastle who are interested in taking him back to England.

Serie A giants Napoli are also interested in getting their hands on the former Spurs defender in the summer.