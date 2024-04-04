West Ham linked manager Marco Silva has a release clause in his contract with Fulham, according to the Sun.

The 46-year-old signed a new contract until 2026 with Fulham in October last year to commit his future to the club.

Silva has remained a coveted coach and he was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last year.

Several Premier League clubs, who could be looking to bring in a new manager in the near future, have also been keeping tabs on the Fulham boss.

West Ham are said to be looking at Silva as a potential replacement for David Moyes and it has been claimed his Fulham contract has a release clause.

Clubs wanting to snare Silva away from Fulham would have to trigger a £8.6m buyout clause in his contract.

The release clause has put clubs on red alert and there is now speculation over his future at Craven Cottage.

He is likely to be a candidate to replace Moyes at West Ham if the Scot leaves the east London club at the end of the season.