Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has emerged on Sunderland’s radar for their managerial vacancy, according to the Northern Echo.

Rohl has impressed many with his ability to keep Wednesday within touching distance of survival in the Championship this season.

He took charge in October and despite being on a poor run of form at the moment, Sheffield Wednesday are just two points off safety with six games left in the season.

The German has won over the Sheffield Wednesday fans but the club are now facing the threat of losing him at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Rohl is on Sunderland’s watchlist as they seek to bring in a new manager.

Interim boss Mike Dodds will remain in charge of the Black Cats until the end of the season.

Sunderland are looking to bring in a new manager in the summer and Rohl is being looked at as a serious candidate.

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to keep the German at Hillsborough even if they get relegated from the Championship.

They could be up against it though given how Rohl’s stock has risen in recent months.