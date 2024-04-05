Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes has reflected on the R’s 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in December insisting that the loss is still on his mind.

The two sides are set to take each other on for the second time this season and the hosts will have revenge on their minds after having gone down to Danny Rohl’s side in the last meeting.

The QPR manager, while stressing the importance of the game in the race for survival, insisted that the need for them will be to build on their wins against Birmingham City and Swansea City.

“It would be naive to not understand how important the game is for us and for Sheffield Wednesday”, Cifuentes told his club’s official website.

“They will not be happy after their last game and they will see this as a big opportunity to get closer to us and make things tighter at the bottom.”

Given the result from the last match, the 41-year-old insisted that they will go into the game having huge respect for Sheffield Wednesday, with the defeat still on his mind.

“We are aware we need to keep improving and build on the wins over Birmingham and Swansea.

“We have a big respect for Sheffield Wednesday, especially as we lost to them last time which is still in my mind.”

Back-to-back wins have taken QPR a safer distance from the drop zone, six points above Huddersfield Town and seven points above the Owls.