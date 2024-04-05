Aston Villa target Mario Hermoso is drawing interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old centre-back has been a key player in the Atletico Madrid squad this season but is set to leave in the summer.

He is not expected to sign a new contract with the Spanish giants and will be available on a free transfer, something which has made him an attractive proposition.

Aston Villa are keen to take him to the Premier League and are claimed to be in pole position to scoop Hermoso up, but they do have competition.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Hermoso is also being courted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

His potential free agent status is an attractive proposition for several clubs across the world given his experience.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia would be able to offer massive lucrative contracts to Hermoso to convince him to leave Europe.

The Spaniard has not made a final decision and will be studying all the offers on his table in due course of time.

Whether that means Aston Villa will be surpassed in the race remains to be seen.