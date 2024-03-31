Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, who is also a target for Aston Villa in the summer.

The 28-year-old centre-back has emerged as a potential target for several clubs due to his contract situation at Atletico Madrid.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season and the defender will reportedly not sign a new deal with the club.

With him seemingly available on a free transfer in the summer, several clubs are keen on getting their hands on the Spaniard, with Aston Villa claimed to be leading the race.

Juventus and AC Milan have been interested in him and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews.it), Inter are also in the race for Hermoso now.

The Serie A giants are always alive to the possibility of picking up quality players on a free transfer.

Hermoso’s situation is being closely monitored and Inter are sensing an opportunity to sign him for next to nothing in terms of a transfer fee.

With a growing number of clubs now becoming interested in Hermoso, it remains to be seen if Aston Villa can be successful in the chase for his signature.