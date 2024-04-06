Aston Villa and Manchester United are aware that Giovanni Di Lorenzo would be open to leaving Napoli in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old right-back is the club captain at Napoli and is one of the first names on their team-sheet.

He has a contract until 2028 with Napoli, but there are now suggestions that he could leave the Serie A giants in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa and Manchester United recently made enquiries into the possibility of signing the Napoli captain in the summer.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via TuttoNapoli), the two Premier League clubs found that Di Lorenzo would be open to a move.

The defender is open to negotiating a transfer away from Napoli due to interest from the Premier League.

Di Lorenzo is willing to start negotiations following enquiries from Aston Villa and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether either of the two Premier League clubs make a concrete attempt to sign the 30-year-old in the summer.