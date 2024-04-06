Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been proposed to AC Milan, but the Serie A giants are looking at other midfield profiles.

The Danish midfielder has been a bit part player at Tottenham this season and will have a year left on his contract at the club in the summer.

The 28-year-old is believed to be ready to move on from the north London club in the next transfer window.

Several clubs in Italy are considering signing the Spurs midfielder when the summer transfer window rolls out.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Hojbjerg has been offered to AC Milan ahead of the summer.

The midfielder would be prepared to move to Italy if he receives a good enough offer on his table.

The Rossoneri are also considering bringing midfield reinforcements in next summer’s transfer window.

However, they are not warming up to the idea of signing Hojbjerg from Tottenham at this stage.

For the moment, AC Milan are considering signing other midfield profiles in the summer window.