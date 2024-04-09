Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Schalke’s 17-year-old midfielder Assan Ouedraogo this summer.

A product of the Schalke academy, the teenage midfielder has made 14 appearances in the German second tier this season.

He has caught the eye of many observers with his performances and he is now being linked with a move away from Schalke in the summer.

A number of clubs are chasing Ouedraogo, including German champions Bayern Munich who are keen to sign him.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Newcastle are also in the mix for the teenage in the summer.

The Magpies are alive to the prospect of bringing in young talents with a high ceiling and Ouedraogo is one such player.

They are considering making a move to land the 17-year-old midfielder in the next summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich have offered him a contract but the teenager is not certain of joining them as there is still no certainty who will be their new manager.

RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, Roma and Atalanta are also interested in getting their hands on the Schalke talent.