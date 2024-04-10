Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven’s Joey Veerman as a potential target for the summer transfer window, according to iNews.

The Magpies are looking to bring in several reinforcements in the summer despite issues with their PSR calculations.

There are question marks over the future of Bruno Guimaraes with some suggestions that he could leave in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle are looking at potential midfield reinforcements ahead of the next summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that the Premier League side have their eyes on Dutch midfielder Veerman ahead of the summer.

The Magpies have closely scouted the player and are considering taking him to the north east of England in the coming months.

Newcastle are looking at Veerman as a player who could be a creative number six in their squad.

Veerman has been at PSV since he joined the club in the January transfer window from Heerenveen.

The midfielder has also represented the Netherlands and has eight international caps to his name.

He was closely looked at by Rangers during Steven Gerrard’s time in charge of the club.