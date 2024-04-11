Sevilla defender Loic Bade has brushed off being asked about Tottenham Hotspur, who continue to be linked with a move for him.

The 24-year-old is a key man for the Spanish giants, but even his good displays have not been enough to stop Sevilla dwelling in the lower reaches of La Liga.

In February, Bade insisted that a big club such as Tottenham taking an interest in him showed that he was doing good things.

The link with Tottenham has persisted, but now Bade wants to purely focus on matters at hand with Sevilla.

He insists he feels settled at Sevilla, even amid a difficult season, and is not keen to speak about Tottenham.

“Yes, I feel very good here”, Bade was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.

“It’s a complicated year but we work and learn many things.

“I’m comfortable, I’m working well, I’m trying to progress.

“I am at Sevilla, I don’t know why you’re talking to me about Tottenham.”

Tottenham landed Radu Dragusin in the winter transfer window to boost their defensive options, however they are expected to look to sign a further centre-back in the summer.

Eric Dier, another centre-back, was shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan and will join the Bavarians on a permanent basis when it expires.