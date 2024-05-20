Leeds United have enquired about Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund’s right-back Marius Wolf, as they eye a possible swoop.

The Whites are currently preparing for their biggest test of the season as they meet Southampton in the final of the Championship playoffs at Wembley on Sunday.

However, the groundwork for the summer’s recruitment is well under way at Elland Road, with plans being made in the event of promotion back to the Premier League.

According to Sky Deutschland, Dortmund’s full-back could be considered seriously if the Whites manage to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have made an initial enquiry about Wolf, who has made six appearances in the Champions League this season to held Dortmund reach the final.

Wolf is moving on from Dortmund in the summer as a free agent and is generating interest.

Clubs from Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia are also keen on the right-back.

Playing in front of an English crowd would not be new for Wolf, who turned out at St James’ Park against Newcastle United in the Champions League group stage.

A move to Leeds could appeal and Wolf would hope to arrive at Elland Road with a Champions League winners’ medal around his neck.