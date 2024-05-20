Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke has warned Norwich City against appointing Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta as he has no knowledge of the Championship and is a novice.

Norwich wasted no time in sacking David Wagner as manager after they were thumped by Leeds United in the second leg of their playoff semi-final tie.

Arsenal assistant Cuesta has been tipped as the favourite to take over, not least due to the Gunners link with Canaries sporting director Ben Knapper.

Cuesta is just 28 years old and, while not having had a playing career, has also never managed a senior side.

For Cheltenham boss Clarke, unless Norwich can rip everything up and let Cuesta build a completely new squad, he is the wrong choice.

Clarke added that Cuesta will not know much about the Championship.

“Not for me to be honest with you [I wouldn’t give it to a novice]”, Clarke said on talkSPORT 2’s All Access EFL (18:58).

“Managers go in and we can all talk about how we want to go, to press high up the pitch and we want to be able to do this, build from the back, but the fact of the matter is, what is the tools in the changing rooms? It does make me laugh.

“If you’re starting off with a clean slate and with a rebuild near enough of a new squad then that is a different kettle of fish, if you’ve got the financial backing you can build how you want to build.

“But Norwich, they are what they are and they’ve still got a lot of players contracted for next season, so I am not sure it is for a young manager who doesn’t really know much about the Championship.”

Norwich finished in 13th spot last season, but the current campaign saw them improve to finish in sixth and make the playoffs.

The Canaries though came up against a Leeds side who had picked up a huge 90 points in the regular Championship season.