Manchester United tracked coach Thiago Motta would prefer an experience outside Italy if he decides to leave Bologna at the end of the season, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Bologna are sitting fourth in Serie A and are in line to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Motta has earned widespread praise for the work he has carried out at the Serie A club and he is now on the wish list of some top clubs.

Manchester United are looking at him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag and he is also being looked at by Serie A giants Juventus.

It has been claimed that the Italian would prefer an experience away from his homeland if he leaves Bologna.

Motta would prefer to work at another top league other than Serie A if given an option.

However, there is no guarantee that he will decide to move on from Bologna at the end of the season.

They have a good chance of holding on to him if they are in the Champions League next season and Motta is promised a competitive squad.