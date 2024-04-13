Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has insisted that the Foxes do not deserve to get promoted to the Premier League if they continue to implode at the end of the season.

Leicester suffered another defeat on Friday night when they went down 1-0 against strugglers Plymouth Argyle away from home.

It was their second league defeat on the trot and both Leeds United and Ipswich Town can overtake them in the Championship standings this weekend if they win their respective games.

At points earlier in the season, Leicester looked certain to win the league and get back up but are now facing the danger of having to compete in the playoffs for promotion.

Piper stressed that it is of no use to praise Leicester’s style of football if they continue to lose games.

The former Foxes winger admitted that if they do not pick themselves up soon, Leicester do not deserve to get promoted.

He said on BBC Radio Leicester: “It’s no good anymore praising this team for playing attractive football between both penalty areas because they keep losing football matches.

“The longer you keep doing that, you have to say, you don’t deserve to go back up to the Premier League.

“It’s alright leading the way the whole season but when it comes to the business end, you just totally flop and the wheels fall off.

“That’s how it feels at the minute.”

Leicester will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they host West Brom at the King Power Stadium a week from today.